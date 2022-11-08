Jeunesse et Spiritualité, Cyprien Katsaris

Not Available

Filmed piano recital given by the then-28 year-old Cyprien Katsaris. Directed by French cinema legend Claude Chabrol. Contains performances of the following pieces: Robert Schumann (1810-1856) : Scènes d'enfants (Kinderszenen), Op.15 Franz Schubert (1797-1828) : Ave Maria (Arrangement : F. Liszt) Jacques Arcadelt (1500?-1568) : Ave Maria (Arrangement : F. Liszt) Franz Liszt (1811-1886) : Prélude et Marche funèbre Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992) : Regard de l'Eglise d'Amour (n°20 des vingt regards sur l'enfant Jésus)