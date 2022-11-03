Jew-boy Levi

Benjamin Levi (Bruno Cathomas) is a Bavarian cattle dealer traveling to pre-World War II Germany on his annual trip to a remote farming village. Levi hopes to do some business and, more importantly, win the hand of the lovely Lisbeth (Caroline Ebner). But Nazi propaganda has gripped the small community and poisoned it forever. Now, Levi and Lisbeth are targets of hate in this provocative and shocking drama.
|Ulrich Noethen
|Ingenieur Kohler
|Eva Mattes
|Kresenz Horger
|Martina Gedeck
|Fräulein Neuner
|Bernd Michael Lade
|Paul Braxmeier
|Alexander May
|Wirt Obergfäll
|Wolf Bachofner
|Bahnarbeiter 1
