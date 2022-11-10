Not Available

Jew Suss: Rise and Fall

  • Drama
  • War

This intricate historical drama tells the story of actor Ferdinand Marian (Tobias Moretti), who is ordered by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels to star in the 1940 anti-Semitic film Jew Suss. Despite his cooperation, Ferdinand's actions have unexpected costs. Ferdinand's Jewish wife, Anna (Martina Gedeck), is sent to a concentration camp, and as World War II intensifies, he rebels against the Nazis, leading to the destruction of his career.

Cast

Moritz BleibtreuJoseph Goebbels
Martina GedeckAnna Marian
Armin RohdeHeinrich George
Justus von DohnányiVeit Harlan
Paula KalenbergKristina Söderbaum
Ralf BauerFritz Hippler

