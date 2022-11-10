Jew Suss: Rise and Fall

This intricate historical drama tells the story of actor Ferdinand Marian (Tobias Moretti), who is ordered by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels to star in the 1940 anti-Semitic film Jew Suss. Despite his cooperation, Ferdinand's actions have unexpected costs. Ferdinand's Jewish wife, Anna (Martina Gedeck), is sent to a concentration camp, and as World War II intensifies, he rebels against the Nazis, leading to the destruction of his career.
|Moritz Bleibtreu
|Joseph Goebbels
|Martina Gedeck
|Anna Marian
|Armin Rohde
|Heinrich George
|Justus von Dohnányi
|Veit Harlan
|Paula Kalenberg
|Kristina Söderbaum
|Ralf Bauer
|Fritz Hippler
