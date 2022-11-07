Jewish Mum of the Year

Not Available

It's the reality show you’ve been waiting for! The search is on to find the perfect Jewish Mother! A diverse group of eight mothers from across Britain and Ireland vie for the coveted title and a job as the Jewish News’ new “agony aunt” columnist. The women are put through a grueling set of challenges, such as planning a Bar Mitzvah and matchmaking, and must outdo their competition or face elimination. This hilarious and addictive series is peppered with Yiddishisms and hysterical observations from British Jewish personalities.