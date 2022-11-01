JFK: 3 Shots That Changed America

Not Available

The film is an unnarrated collection of archived news and home movie footage shot as events unfolded, some of it rarely seen. Part one deals with the time from President Kennedy's arrival in Dallas on November 22, 1963 through the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald less than 48 hours later. Part two deals with the Warren Commission, its critics and those who suspect a conspiracy, the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 and the turmoil that followed, and the continuing doubt about the assassinations and the effects this has had on American society.