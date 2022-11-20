JFK: The Case for Conspiracy

Not Available

Now you can see for yourself what really happened on November 22, 1963. This program will take you back in time to Dealey Plaza where you will become a witness to the "crime of the century." Robert J. Groden is acknowledged as the world’s foremost authority on the photographic evidence relating to JFK’s assassination. Mr. Groden was technical advisor to Oliver Stone’s JFK. Here, for the first time, are his optically enhanced films and photographs from that dark day and the investigation and cover-up that followed. Mastered from Mr. Groden’s original materials.