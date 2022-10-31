Jhumaandi Naadam

Not Available

Balu has only one mission in his life - to become a great playback singer like SP Balasubramanyam. He challenges a landlord in his village and comes to Hyderabad to become a singer. Captain Rao stays in the opposite house. He is an old-fashioned man who hates the lifestyle of new generation. Sravya is an NRI girl who stays in her father’s friend Captain Rao’s house. She is in India to do documentary on traditional Telugu music. Balu acts as a local guide to her and in the process, they fall in love. Captain Rao doesn’t like them falling in love with each other. The rest of the story is all about Captain Rao’s restrictions and how the lovers emerge unscathed.