Jhummandi Naadam is a 2010 Telugu film produced by Lakshmi Manchu and directed by veteran K. Raghavendra Rao. The film stars Manoj Manchu and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and Mohan Babu in a supporting role. The film has music scored by M.M. Keeravani. The film was released on July 1, 2010.