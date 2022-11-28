Jiacizhuoma and Her Matrilineal Family

Not Available

Aji Dolma is the fourth daughter of the second generation of the Caita family in Lushui Village, Lugu Lake. She lives in the Mosuo matriarchal family that still retains the custom of "marrying" between males and females. In 1993, by chance, she left home and went to the provincial capital Kunming. Since then, her fate has changed. At the same time, a large number of tourists poured into her village, which brought wealth to her hometown and also brought an impact on the culture here. From 1994 to 2005, the filmmakers persevered for 10 years, tracking and recording the dramatic changes of Aji Dolma and her matriarchal family, the independence of the Mosuo girl, and the irreversible cultural change of a Mosuo village.