Jian Bing Man

2015

Beijing, the present day. Popular TV personality Da Peng (Da Peng) is invited by gangster businessman Wang Hai (Liang Chao) to make a film in which he will invest. Wang insists that Da Peng's co-star is TV drama actress Du Xiaoxiao (Yuan Shanshan). However, after a nightclub scandal involving Da Peng goes viral, he's blackballed by a powerful internet executive (Charles Zhang) and finds himself unable to attract any male co-star. Wang also wants his investment back. Da Peng decides to make his own movie on the cheap, using a script he has about an alien, A Li, who arrives on Earth and has various adventures as a superhero.