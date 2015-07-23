2015

Jian Bing Man

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 23rd, 2015

Studio

New Classics Media

Beijing, the present day. Popular TV personality Da Peng (Da Peng) is invited by gangster businessman Wang Hai (Liang Chao) to make a film in which he will invest. Wang insists that Da Peng's co-star is TV drama actress Du Xiaoxiao (Yuan Shanshan). However, after a nightclub scandal involving Da Peng goes viral, he's blackballed by a powerful internet executive (Charles Zhang) and finds himself unable to attract any male co-star. Wang also wants his investment back. Da Peng decides to make his own movie on the cheap, using a script he has about an alien, A Li, who arrives on Earth and has various adventures as a superhero.

Cast

Chengpeng DongDa Peng
Liu YanHerself
Sandra NgHerself
Jean-Claude Van DammeHimself
Yue YunpengHimself
Eric TsangHimself

