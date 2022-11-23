Jiban mrityu

Not Available

This story is as Ashoke Mukherjee is a well educated, honest, sincere and hardworking person who lives with his mother. Gopa, his lover lives in his neighborhood. Ashoke appointed as a cashier in a bank. But after some day he meets with police and got arrested. After returning from jail he understand that it was a conspiracy. But this whole incident actually demolished his all dreams. His mother was dead and he do not trace Gopa. Suddenly he helped a person and for his honesty and sincerity Ashoke appointed to look after his business. Gradually he became the owner of the business and started to take revenge against those culprits for whom he had lost some valuable time of his life. He takes a different look. Became a Sardarji and one day he meets with Gopa. Ashoke gives them a serious blow and takes his revenge. At last the truth prevails.