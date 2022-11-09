Jiggs and Maggie in Jackpot Jitters

Not Available

With Maggie laid low with sneezing fits, Jiggs spends his time listening to radio trivia contests. Maggie, an inveterate social climber, wants to join the prestigious Northchester Hunt Club, and sends them a check for the $38,000 membership fee. When Jiggs finds out, he manages--after a struggle with Maggie--to take care of the check. Consoling himself at his favorite bar, he's convinced by his drinking buddies that the way to make up with Maggie is to buy her a racehorse that is coming up for auction. He does, only to discover that a doctor has told Maggie that her sneezing fits are due to a rare allergy she has--to horses. Complications ensue.