When rustic farmer Gopi (Jeetendra) visits a lawyer's home, he's mistaken for Anand, a wealthy attorney who's engaged to the lawyer's beautiful daughter. When the real Anand shows up, the two discover they could be twins and agree to switch places. Will true love win out once the truth is revealed? Or have they sown the seeds of ruin for them both? Directed by Ravikant Nagaich, this entertaining comedy stars Komal, Mumtaz and Aruna Irani.