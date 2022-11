Not Available

A college class tackles a bizarre project - splitting up a mannequin, they each decorate a piece. The net result is an exquisite corpse they name 'Jigsaw'. After a night of drunken confessions, the group burns the lifeless body but their darkest secrets come back to haunt them when their brainchild rises from the ashes, targeting each of the creators for a brutal death that is in keeping with their own fears!