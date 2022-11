Not Available

14 year old Caitlyn's world is thrown upside down when she stumbles across a woman she believes to be her mother - a woman who supposedly died when Caitlyn was just a baby... Rejecting her father as a liar, Caitlyn pursues the woman hoping for the answers to everything that feels amiss in her life. She soon discovers, though, that the truth is more complicated than she thought, and that no one has all the answers in life.