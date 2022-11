Not Available

Driven crazy by his sister's husband (Jaspal Bhatti, who also directs), a powerful government official (Gurpreet Guggi) hatches a plan to get his irritating relative off his back. Though tradition dictates his inferior position to the meddling brother-in-law, he's reached his breaking point with the constant interference in both his personal and professional life. This comic romp co-stars Jaswinder Bhalla, Deepak Raja and Savita Bhatti.