The body of Sakai Hatsuko, a woman of 23 who has been slain with a knife, has been found in a forest. Some days later, Ueda Hiroshi, a 19-year-old shipyard worker, is arrested and charged with the murder. At Ueda's trial, a complex story unfolds. Directed by Yoshitaro Nomura, an expert in the suspense and mystery genre, "The Incident" is a study in unrestrained passion and jealousy. Nomura's other films include several acclaimed collaborations with suspense novelist Matsumoto Seicho, such as "Zero Focus", "The Shadow Within", "The Castle Of Sand", and "Suspicion".