Jilbab Traveler: Love Sparks in Korea

Samudra never thinks that the head trauma she encountered years ago would prevent her from completing her college degree. Feeling frustrated and hopeless, she goes to her father for advice. “Never lose hope and always keep your spirits up”, her father always tells her. He pushes her to travel the world and document it in her writings. starts her journey. She travels around the world and documents her experiences in her blog. As she becomes more popular, her fans and readers start to call her JilbabTraveller The news of her father’s weakening health brings her home. She decides to take care and be by his side all the time.Sitting next to him, he gives her a mission to go find love in Baluran, a place in Eastern Java where nature and beauty blends into one. A place where he found his true love, mom.