Jill Billcock: The Art of Film Editing

Australian film editor Jill Bilcock is one of the world's most sought after film editors, having edited beloved films such as STRICTLY BALLROOM, ROMEO+JULIET, MURIEL’S WEDDING, ELIZABETH, MOULIN ROUGE!, ROAD TO PERDITION and THE DRESSMAKER. This documentary looks at her craft and charts how an outspoken arts student in 1960s Melbourne became one of the world’s most acclaimed film artists. Featuring interviews with Jill and many of today's leading filmmakers and actors, such as Baz Luhrmann, Jocelyn Moorehouse, Sam Mendes, Shekhar Kapur, Fred Schepisi and Cate Blanchett.