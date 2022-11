Not Available

Jillian Michaels is TV's toughest trainer, but she is committed to getting big results. As your own personal trainer, Jillian will guide you through her exclusive 3-2-1 Interval System that combines strength, cardio and abs to blast through calories for a dramatic 30 DAY SHRED. The program includes three complete 20-minute workouts which progress by level of intensity. Start with Level 1 and advance through Level 3 – in no time you'll achieve a lean, shredded body.