Whether you're looking to start exercising for the first time ever or get back into it, Jillian Michaels Beginner Shred has you covered! Jillian Michaels Beginner Shred is a comprehensive 30-day exercise plan to help you kickstart your weight loss journey, dramatically transforming not just your physique but also your level of fitness and self-confidence. Comprised of three 20-minute workouts over a 30-day period, this program will burn calories to melt off the fat, build strong lean muscles, and push you to find your true strength and inner power. Complete Workout 1 for the first ten days, rock out Workout 2 for the second set of 10 days, and finish strong with Workout 3 in the last ten days. There are both basic and advanced modifications for each move, so once you've mastered the moves with proper form you can progress your workout to match your fitness level.