Jillian Michaels: Killer Arms & Back Workout 1

Have you always wanted a sick, insane, incredible upper body? Biceps of steel, sleek toned shoulders, a shredded upper back... well, here it is: Jillian's new DVD Killer Arms & Back, the fourth installment in the Killer series. You are going to look and feel amazing in that tank top, bikini or spaghetti strap dress. Killer Arms & Back offers three amazingly effective workouts that progress in difficulty. Stick with each 30-minute workout for 10 days and then progress to the next level. Jillian offers modifications for every single move, so whether you're an advanced athlete, a beginner or an intermediate exerciser, you will get the absolute most out of this program. If you're ready to get that strong, sexy body that you have always wanted, get started with this new DVD today! Jillian Michaels Killer Arms & Back... you're going to love it!