Jillian Michaels: No More Trouble Zones

Jillian Michaels, winning trainer on NBC's "The Biggest Loser", will help you get rid of your problem areas the right way with her new "No More Trouble Zones" workout. Get into the zone with TV's kick-butt trainer, Jillian Michaels, and tackle stubborn problem areas with her surefire circuit training formula that combines upper- and lower-body sculpting moves to obliterate fat even faster. Say goodbye to saddlebags, muffin tops and wobbly arms with this heart-pounding, 40-minute circuit workout that targets trouble zones like never before. By keeping you constantly challenged, Jillian will transform your body from flab to firm in no time! Warm up and cool down before and after this grueling workout.