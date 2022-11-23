Not Available

Need to crash your weight loss for a special upcoming event high school reunion, wedding, party, beach vacation in a bikini, etc.? Jillian Michaels' new DVD One Week Shred has you covered. It's a comprehensive one-week diet and exercise plan to help you lose those last few stubborn pounds you've been dying to shed so you look insane and feel amazing. To get the best results in a one-week period, Jillian will push you through two 30-minute workouts a day. You will start with a Strength workout in the morning and complete a Cardio workout in the evening. One Week Shred also offers a custom meal plan so you have all the tools you need to get the rockin' body you've always wanted. You can do anything for one week! Jillian gives you the schedule, workouts, nutrition, and motivation; all you have to do is show up! Get started with Jillian Michaels One Week Shred today!