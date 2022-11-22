Jillian Michaels: Shred-It With Weights

Not Available

Get ready for a fresh, dynamic way to work out! Jillian Michaels adds extra weight to her hard-core circuit training techniques for a total-body workout designed to burn maximum fat. Using a kettlebell or a single hand weight, Shred-It With Weights helps you build lean muscle and burn mega calories with two 30-minute boot camp workouts. Begin with Level 1 and progress to Level 2 for maximum body- shredding results. Stick with Jillian’s program for 30 days and you could see a lean, shredded body.