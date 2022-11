Not Available

With "Goat Boy" and "The Joe Pesci Show" skits, Jim Breuer rose to fame during his short stint on Saturday Night Live. After leaving the show under cloudy circumstances, Breuer set out on the road. This concert film captures his high-energy performance at the Irving Plaza in New York City. He tackles topics like the band AC/DC and pregnancy, and tells a story about how he had a very bad night involving too much tequila at a party.