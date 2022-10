1990

During the second season of "In Living Color", Jim Carrey began to prepare a stand-up comedy special. Before the special was telecast on Showtime, in November 1991, Jim's mother passed away. Jim dedicated "Jim Carrey's Unnatural Act" to the memory of Kathleen Carrey (aka "Mommsie"). The special was taped at Theatre Passe Muraille in front of a live audience.