Following the ground breaking release of ‘A Corny In The UK’ which took a never before seen look at one of the wrestling industry’s most outspoken and controversial characters, ‘Uncut, Uncensored and Unleashed!’ gives you another chance to get under the skin of ‘The Louisville Slugger’. Here presented for the first time is a boat load of new content, not shown in the original documentary, that will have you in Cornette heaven!