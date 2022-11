Not Available

Outrageous, controversial, politically incorrect and shockingly funny. The king of comedy is back with his most outrageous show yet! Filmed live at Jim’s court, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, in front of his faithful squires, and their ladies. King Jim gives the crowd what they want with a show filled with tales of wanton women, pointless wars and her Majesty’s troops. All rise and salute King Jim and let him show you his world (if he had his way!)