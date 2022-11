Not Available

Join Jim in his unmissable brand new live show filmed in Colchester in front of one of the toughest audiences imaginable, hundreds of soldiers! Jim brings the house down with his trademark mix of cutting comments and close to the knuckle blue gags. This is one of the World's great comedians doing what he does best - making people laugh - and if he can have platoons of squaddies in tears of laughter then it's a show you just can't afford to miss!