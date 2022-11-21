Jim Davidson Live - No Further Action

Not Available

Comedy legend Jim Davidson returns with his brand new DVD Back & Live! filmed during his No Further Action UK tour. Jim takes a wry look at what life is like under investigation in the public eye as he tells the story of his year from hell following his arrest by Operation Yewtree detectives. He gives an honest and witty account of fighting to clear his name, subsequently having all allegations against him dropped and winning the heart of the nation all over again when he was crowned the winner of the most successful series of Big Brother by a landslide public vote. Hear the outrageous unseen stories of the Celebrity Big Brother house and what Jim really thought about his fellow housemates!