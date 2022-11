Not Available

Jim Davidson performs his live stand up show, in London for the first time in fifteen years. Sit back and enjoy over an hour of riotous comedy from a true "proud to be British" comedian. Find out why Jim Davidson thinks he would make a good mayor and exactly what he thinks of British politicians! If you've ever wondered what grandads get up to in lap dancing clubs, what "strumming" is or what makes women odd, this is the show for you!