Jim Davidson: Vote For Jim!

Jim Davidson is back with his hilarious new live show as he takes his first steps to becoming Prime Minister. Side-splitting, outrageous and as politically incorrect as ever, Jim shares his views on everything from Tony Blair, the French and fat people! Sit back and enjoy the party with Britain's newest and funniest political candidate at his riotous best! "I'm not going to tell superficial lies like other politicians. When I tell a lie, it'll be a f***ing good one!" - Jim Davidson MP Purple Party