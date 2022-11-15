Jim Florentine: I'm Your Savior

Not Available

I started writing this show in early 2007 after a recent tragedy I went through. It took me 2 years to complete and I started working the show out in small theaters around the country. It's basically the story of my life and how I always wound up with troubled women. It was excruciating for me to perform this show because it brought up a ton of pain in my life from the past. I was mentally exhausted after each performance but I felt like I needed to challenge myself as a performer/comic. I figured I already mastered telling dick jokes so lets do something totally different. {There are still plenty of dick jokes in this show. You have to write about what you know.} This show has been sitting on the shelf the last couple of years because I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with it. I felt like the time to release it is now because the ending of this show about my life has changed dramatically.