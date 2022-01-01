Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe

Not Available

Recorded at the Warner Theater in Washington, DC on February 25th, 2012, Mr Universe follows in the model of Louis CK's Live At The Beacon Theater and has been made exclusively available for online purchase only, directly from Gaffigan's website. This 75-minute special contains more of Gaffigan's trademark, surreal humor on food, life, his nit-picky fans, and whales in denial. Also, a part of the proceeds from sales of Mr. Universe will go to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a organization which assists veterans and their families as servicemen return to civilian life.