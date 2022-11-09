Jim Henson: The Early Works

Not Available

Before Henson was known for THE MUPPETS and Sesame Street, he created TV shows and short form content, such as the local Emmy-winning Sam and Friends. Henson also wrote, directed, produced, and sometimes starred in several experimental short films between 1964 and 1969, including The Cube, and the 1966 Oscar Nominated live action short, Time Piece. In these early works, Henson's artistic vision is unmistakable, shining a light on the film techniques and inspirations that shaped his storytelling and puppeteering career. (BroadwayWorld.com)