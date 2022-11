Not Available

Muppets on Wheels is a 30-minute sing-along special released direct-to-video by Jim Henson Video in 1995. In the special, Kermit the Frog and Lindy, a young boy who wants to learn about things that go, explore different varieties of vehicles, including a race car, a tractor, a rollercoaster, a bicycle, and several types of trucks. The video is a companion to Things That Fly. (https://muppet.fandom.com/wiki/Muppets_On_Wheels)