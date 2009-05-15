2009

Jim Jefferies: I Swear to God: The easily offended might do best to avoid Jim Jefferies’ raunchy, rude humor (or at least imbibe the two-drink minimum beforehand), but the Australian-born comedian provides plenty of laughs for everyone else in this HBO special. In I Swear to God, Jefferies continues his patented brand of comedy that once got him punched by an audience member, discussing the idiocy of no-smoking signs, sluts vs. studs, and his father’s Holocaust jokes.