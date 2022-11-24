Jim Jeffries: Contraband

Not Available

Last year’s critically acclaimed show ‘30’ sold out every night at the Edinburgh Festival and his UK and US tours. From those tours, Jeffries, the controversial Aussie stand-up, brings you his debut DVD, Contraband Live.Succeeding with jokes that most comedians wouldn't touch, and an ability to both charm and offend the crowd in equal measure, Jim is regarded as one of comedy’s fastest rising young stars. His brash confrontational style has made him one of the most sought after comics on the world stage, appearing on numerous TV shows and performing at all the major comedy and music festivals across Europe and the US. He has hosted the NME Awards in LA and narrowly avoided being bombed whilst performing to the troops in Iraq.