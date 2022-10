Not Available

Jim Jones gives Dipset fans an intimate, all-access pass into his life as a C.E.O. of the Diplomats and into his controversial lifestyle. From his life in the streets of Harlem forming the powerhouse crew the Diplomats, to the wild parties in the clubs, behind the scenes in the studio, and also a look into his new gig as Director of A&R at the Warner Music Group - it's all here! Includes additional appearances from T.I., Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Young Jeezy and the Dipset Family.