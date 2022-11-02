Jim Macleod: Hogmanay Party from Blair Castle

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Celtic Music, World Music - Party hardy, dudes! Get your groove on (with a brogue!) as you join the Hogmanay Scottish New Year's party from Blair Castle -- a hootenany that includes Highland and folk dancing, plus many songs. Among the highlights are these oldies but goodies: "Road to the Isles/The Keel Row/Orange & Blue," "William Wallace," "Round Reel of Eight/Rachael Rae/Ray Horricks Reel," "My Ain Folk," and "She Moves Through the Fair/Airlie's Big Day, Castle Walls."