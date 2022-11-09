Jim Morrison His Final Hours

Not Available

This compelling documentary series unlocks the hidden secrets, psychological flaws and events that result in the tragic deaths of famed notorious and the iconic. Every episode maps out the final 24 hours of a different famous person's life. The series weaves the star's back-story with events from their last day, which lays bare the threads of fate that led inextricably from childhood to the moment of death. These are no ordinary biographies. They're psychological detective stories attempting to uncover the mystery of why the celebrity died. July 2, 1971. Jim Morrison is one of the most famous rock singers in the world. He's also the ultimate sex symbol, but Morrison is at war with his own dark demons. In 24 hours his darkness will consume him and he'll be dead. Using archive footage, dramatic reenactment and interviews with his closest companions, we detail the last hours of Morrison's life and the gripping events that led to his tragic death in Paris.