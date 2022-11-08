Jimi Hendrix: At Last... The Beginning - The Making of Electric Ladyland

Not Available

Originally produced in 1997 as part of the Classic Albums television series, this newly edited, expanded edition features almost 40 minutes of additional content not see in the original feature. Bassist Noel Redding, drummer Mitch Mitchell and co-manager Chas Chandler detailed their contributions while engineer Eddie Kramer re-examined the many multi-track tapes created during the sessions. Help from Jimi's `friends and passengers' came by way of new interviews with drummer Buddy Miles, Jefferson Airplane bassist Jack Casady, Traffic's Dave Mason and Steve Winwood, among others.