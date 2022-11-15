Jimi Hendrix: Learn to Play the Songs from Are You Experienced

Not Available

This fantastic two-hour-long digital video disc shows guitarists how to play the important parts to every song on this influential album. The DVD is hosted and taught by the late Velvert Turner, a student and friend of Jimi's, with demonstrations by ace Hendrix educator Andy Aledort. For each song, the guitar parts are played first slowly, then up to speed to help players learn each riff and solo properly, and there are backing tracks to play along with. As a bonus, this DVD includes actual footage of Jimi playing many of the songs explored and covered on the DVD. Players will learn: Purple Haze * Manic Depression * Hey Joe * Love or Confusion * May This Be Love * I Don't Live Today * The Wind Cries Mary * Fire * Third Stone from the Sun * Foxey Lady * Are You Experienced? * Stone Free * 51st Anniversary * Highway Chile * Can You See Me * Remember * and Red House - and with the navigational freedom that a DVD provides, they'll easily be able to go right to the lessons of their choice!