Jimi Hendrix: Live At The Filmore East features the only known color and black and white rare footage of the group in concert, including "Machine Gun", "Who Knows", "Izabella", "Fire", "Foxey Lady" and a musical soundtrack which exclusively includes additional performances from the guitarist's December 31, 1969 and January 1, 1970 concerts which have not been included as part of Band Of Gypsys or Jimi Hendrix. Live At The Filmore East.