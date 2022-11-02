Jimi Hendrix Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival 1970

Not Available

This DVD features the video from the "Jimi Hendrix At The Atlanta Pop Festival" laserdisc put it into correct order. The Audio from "All Along The Watchtower" (10) through the end comes from ATM 114 "The Altlanta Reel", and a mix of "Stages", the laserdisc audio, and a touch of the Space Mix (available ATM 173-174 "Atlanta + Space") has been used for the beginning. The goal in the non-Reel-audio sections was to use sources with the least amount of fake crowd noise added by Alan Douglas. The audience source (also available ATM 173-174 "Atlanta + Space") has been used as an intro and an outro, and also to patch the beginning of "All Along The Watchtower" (10). There is a minute of black screen at the beginning while Jimi tunes up, and the last seven or eight minutes (from "Hey Baby (New Rising Sun" (5) through the end of the audience outro) play over a simple title.