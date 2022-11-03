Jimi Hendrix Plays Berkeley

1971

Derived from a pair of concerts at the Berkeley (California) Community Theater on May 30, 1970, Jimi Plays Berkeley is presented here for the first time ever as a new, digitally restored high definition transfer from the original 16mm negative. Jimi Plays Berkeley video Jimi Plays Berkeley now features nearly 20 minutes of previously unreleased footage including newly discovered performances of such classic songs as "Hear My Train A Comin'," and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)".