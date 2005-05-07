Jiminy Glick in Lalawood

"La La Wood" follows the legacy of Jiminy Glick, first introduced on "The Martin Short Show," who went on to get (non)-critical acclaim for his talk show "Primetime Glick," where Mr. Glick interviewed countless celebrities (which usually ended in verbally--sometimes physically--insulting/assaulting them). Now comes "La La Wood"--Jiminy Glick's home. This is his story (sort of).
|Martin Short
|Jiminy Glick/David Lynch
|Jan Hooks
|Dixie Glick
|Linda Cardellini
|Natalie Coolidge
|Elizabeth Perkins
|Miranda Coolidge
|John Michael Higgins
|Andre Devine
|Janeane Garofalo
|Dee Dee
