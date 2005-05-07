2005

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood

  • Comedy

May 7th, 2005

Dolshor Productions

"La La Wood" follows the legacy of Jiminy Glick, first introduced on "The Martin Short Show," who went on to get (non)-critical acclaim for his talk show "Primetime Glick," where Mr. Glick interviewed countless celebrities (which usually ended in verbally--sometimes physically--insulting/assaulting them). Now comes "La La Wood"--Jiminy Glick's home. This is his story (sort of).

Martin ShortJiminy Glick/David Lynch
Jan HooksDixie Glick
Linda CardelliniNatalie Coolidge
Elizabeth PerkinsMiranda Coolidge
John Michael HigginsAndre Devine
Janeane GarofaloDee Dee

