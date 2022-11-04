Not Available

Jimmie Lunceford and His Dance Orchestra

    In Hell, Satan appears to tell us that rhythm is coming to life again, then we're taken to a sound stage where Jimmie Lunceford conducts his dance orchestra. He's in black tie and a tuxedo of white tales and black trousers. He announces that rhythm is our business, and that's the orchestra's first number, with vocal, sax, bass, and trumpet solos. Myra Johnson sings "You Can't Pull the Wool Over My Eyes" in her animated style, the Three Brown Jacks tap dance, and the short closes with two up-tempo numbers with two sax players tap dancing and the horn players taking off their tux coats to start a make-shift percussion section.

