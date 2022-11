Not Available

Recorded at The Chapel in Melbourne in 2001, Jimmy performs a selection of Cold Chisel and solo hits in an acoustic style, all in an intimate live environment. Featuring Flame Trees, Khe Sanh, When Something Is Wrong With My Baby, Cheap Wine, Ride The Night Away, I'd Die To Be With You Tonight, Good Times and many more, JIMMY BARNES LIVE AT THE CHAPEL finds this iconic Australian singer in fine voice.